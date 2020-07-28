Booker tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 scrimmage win over the Raptors.

Booker's point totals weren't typical, but one of his baskets, a towering dunk over Pascal Siakam, showed just another example of how he can make even the best players look silly when they try to defend him. As the Suns coalesce, they look more and more capable of making a serious run for the final playoff spot. Booker's contributions will be crucial in that effort.