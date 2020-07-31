McCaw has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's opener against the Lakers due to left knee soreness.
Earlier reports indicated McCaw would be available, but new information labels him as doubtful. Assuming he's out, we could see Norman Powell, Terence Davis and/or Matt Thomas garner extra run.
More News
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Not 100 percent, but available•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Missing final scrimmage•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 43 minutes in victory•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Available to play Friday•