Williams (quarantine) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
By Tuesday afternoon, Williams will have completed his additional 10 days of quarantine, but it's unclear if the Clippers will allow him to return to game action right away. If Williams does play, he'd likely face a minutes restriction as he works his way back toward game shape.
