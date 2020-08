Bledsoe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Bledsoe's absence from the report likely foreshadows his debut for the Bucks in the Orlando bubble. The point guard missed all of the Bucks' scrimmages, as well as the their first two seeding games after arriving late to Orlando due to COVID-19. At this point, it's unclear if Bledsoe will immediately return to the starting lineup.