Bona (rest) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Summer League game against the Spurs, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Bona was held out of Tuesday's exhibition for rest purposes, but he'll get a chance to make his Summer League debut Thursday evening. He'll start alongside Judah Mintz, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Justin Edwards and Dominick Barlow.