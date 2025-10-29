Bona closed Tuesday's 139-134 overtime victory over Washington with two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds and five blocks over 18 minutes.

Bona shifted back to the bench with Joel Embiid returning to the lineup, playing just 18 minutes. However, during his limited time on the floor, Bona blocked a season-high five shots, closing the game with Embiid himself on a minutes restriction. Bona's defensive energy was a key factor in the comeback win, and could earn him a few more minutes moving forward. With that said, he is nothing more than a streaming candidate as long as Embiid remains healthy.