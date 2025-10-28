Bona recorded seven points (2-3 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks through 25 minutes as a starter during Monday's 136-124 win over the Magic.

Bona had been confined to minutes in the teens through Philly's first two games of the season, but with Joel Embiid (rest) taking Monday off, Bona was able to earn some meaningful run as a starter. Unfortunately, he didn't do much with the opportunity, and he'll return to a negligible reserve role for Tuesday's game in Washington. Andre Drummond wasn't much more impressive in his 23 minutes off the bench, finishing with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in the loss.