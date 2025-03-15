Bona chipped in 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to Indiana.

Bona made the second start of his NBA career in this loss to the Pacers, but the big man took advantage of the opportunity and delivered a solid line despite having to battle with Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt throughout the contest. Bona has upside if he stays in the starting lineup, but that will depend on when Andre Drummond (toe) returns to the hardwood.