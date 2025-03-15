Bona (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Bona likely sprained his left ankle during Friday's 112-100 loss against the Pacers, during which he logged 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one block over 34 minutes. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but he would appear to be in jeopardy of also missing Monday's game against Houston. With Bona and Andre Drummond (toe) both ruled out, Guerschon Yabusele should see the lion's share of minutes at center Sunday.