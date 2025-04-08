Bona chipped in 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 117-105 loss to the Heat.

In his sixth straight start, the 2024 second-round pick produced his third career double-double. The lottery-bound Sixers have little reason to give veteran center Andre Drummond (toe) much court time over their final few games, so Bona figures to remain the team's main option in the middle. During his current run as a starter, the 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 boards, 3.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 30.5 minutes a contest while shooting 73.1 percent from the floor.