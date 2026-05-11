Bona supplied seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 10 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With Joel Embiid having his workload managed throughout the year, Bona wound up making a career-high 18 starts during the regular season while averaging 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.4 minutes per contest over 71 games. Andre Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so Bona could take another step forward in 2026-27 as the top backup center behind Embiid.