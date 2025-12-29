Bona accumulated 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 129-104 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 28 minutes were a season high for Bona, who has been getting extra run of late while Joel Embiid deals with nagging lower-body injuries, including a sprained ankle that kept him in street clothes Sunday. The second-year center has played at least 15 minutes in four of the last five games, recording double-digit points with eight boards twice and racking up a total of eight blocks, but his role and production are too inconsistent to make him anything more than a DFS punt play in most fantasy formats.