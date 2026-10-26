Bona supplied six points (3-5 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss to Detroit.

Bona made a significant impact on the defensive end, pairing a game-high 13 rebounds with three blocks while collecting five offensive boards. The 23-year-old benefited from Joel Embiid's absence and Philadelphia's depleted frontcourt, making a strong case for additional playing time. Bona offers intriguing short-term fantasy value for managers seeking rebounds and blocks, though his opportunities could diminish once Embiid returns.