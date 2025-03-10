Bona closed Sunday's 126-122 victory over Utah with 14 points (7-13 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench.

The rookie center took advantage of an early exit for Andre Drummond (illness) to set new career highs in minutes, points, boards, blocks and even steals. Drummond isn't likely to miss much more time, but Bona may have shown enough to work his way into a larger role in the Philly frontcourt over the final weeks of the season, especially if the injury-plagued squad decides to focus on improving its draft lottery odds rather than trying to squeak into the Play-In Tournament.