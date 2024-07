Bona agreed to a four-year, $8 million rookie contract with the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bona was drafted with the 41st overall pick in the 2024 draft and has secured a rookie contact after a solid start to the Summer League. The UCLA product has averaged 6.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game in the Summer League thus far. It will likely be difficult for Bona to crack the rotation with Andre Drummond already serving as backup to Joel Embiid.