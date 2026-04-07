Bona (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

For the first time since Jan. 9, Bona was left out of the Philadelphia rotation, with head coach Nick Nurse turning to Andre Drummond to handle the backup minutes at center behind starter Joel Embiid. The 76ers won't necessarily prioritize Drummond over Bona moving forward, but neither player will be in line for extensive playing time whenever Embiid is available. Philadelphia will head into its final back-to-back set of the season Thursday and Friday versus the Rockets and Pacers, respectively, so with Embiid likely to rest for one of those games, Bona should resurface in the rotation in short order.