Bona produced three rebounds, one assist and one block across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 victory over the Knicks.

Bona was available after dealing with a left foot sprain during the preseason, but his role was minimal behind Joel Embiid, who logged 33 minutes. The reserve center made his presence felt defensively with a block, though he didn't receive any offensive opportunities. Bona's fantasy value remains heavily dependent on additional playing time, particularly when Embiid is unavailable.