Bona (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Bona scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes a night, including a 16-point, nine-rebound effort in 34 minutes as a starter during Friday's 112-100 loss to Indiana. However, the rookie second-round pick was sidelined for Philly's next game, a 130-125 win in Dallas on Sunday, and will remain sidelined for the second half of this back-to-back set. With Andre Drummond (toe) also sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele, Oshae Brissett, Alex Reese and Chuma Okeke are candidates for increased roles.