Bona finished with four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 121-102 win over the Wizards.

Bona offered very little yet again, basically summing up his season to this point. While there had been some hope he would step into a sizable role following a knee injury to Andre Drummond, those hopes were dashed when Drummond returned to the lineup almost immediately. Even with Joel Embiid (knee) missing time, Bona should be treated as a blocks specialist and nothing more.