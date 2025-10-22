Bona is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Bona started alongside Joel Embiid in Philly's preseason finale, but he'll be operating in a reserve role for Wednesday's game. While his upside is capped as a member of the second unit, he could still see enough minutes to offer some low-end value with his rebounding and shot blocking, particularly with Embiid on minutes restrictions for Opening Night.