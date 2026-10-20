Bona (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Across 71 regular-season games (18 starts) in 2025-26, Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, providing solid rim protection and defense behind Joel Embiid and the departed Andre Drummond. With Drummond now in New York and Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) already out for the season, Bona is primed to earn the backup center spot and has the opportunity to see a career high in minutes in 2026-27, especially when considering Embiid's health concerns over the last several years.