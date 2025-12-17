The 76ers recalled Bona from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Bona joined the Blue Coats for Tuesday's 120-110 win over the Capital City Go-Go, during which he posted 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes. The 22-year-old big man has been left out of the rotation in each of the parent club's last three games and is not guaranteed to see the floor when both Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond are healthy.