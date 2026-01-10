Bona (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 103-91 win over the Magic.

After averaging 17.8 minutes per game while appearing in each of the previous 10 contests, Bona looked to have moved ahead of Andre Drummond on the depth chart at center. However, head coach Nick Nurse ended up reversing course Friday, turning to Drummond as the sole backup option to starter Joel Embiid while Bona didn't get off the bench. Nurse has shown a willingness to occasionally use Bona alongside Embiid at times, but with Trendon Watford and Kelly Oubre recently returning from injury, the 76ers could be less inclined to deploy Bona at power forward in future contests.