Bona logged six points and two rebounds for Turkey in Friday's 92-78 EuroBasket win over Czech Republic.

Bona missed the tail end of the Las Vegas Summer League for rest purposes, but he's returned to action and is all set for the 2025-26 campaign. Much of Bona's fantasy appeal to open the new year hinges upon the health of Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe). Last season, Bona averaged 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game over his final 15 appearances for the depleted 76ers.