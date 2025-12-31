Bona supplied four points (4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.

Bona played 26 minutes as the backup center behind Joel Embiid, with Andre Drummond moving out of the rotation. Bona has now played at least 26 minutes in two straight games, even sharing the floor with Embiid during Tuesday's win. While this doesn't make him a must-roster player, it does put him in the streaming discussion, if and when Embiid misses time.