Bona finished Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Bulls with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

Bona stuffed the stat sheet while nearly recording his fourth double-double on the season during Sunday's loss in the regular-season finale. The rookie second-round pick showcased his potential while stepping into an increased role due to both Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe) being sidelined for extended periods. Bona made 58 regular-season appearances, finishing with averages of 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals while shooting an extremely efficient 70.3 percent from the field across 15.6 minutes per contest.