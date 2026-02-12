Bona is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Joel Embiid (knee) is out Wednesday, and 76ers head coach Nick Nurse is opting to start Adem Bona in his place. It'll be Bona's first start since Nov. 5, as Nurse has frequently turned to Andre Drummond when Embiid has been sidelined. Bona has played 23 or more minutes nine times this season, averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in those games.