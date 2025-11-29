Bona finished with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and four blocks across 23 minutes during Friday's 115-103 win over the Nets.

Bona started the second half of Friday's game with Andre Drummond exiting with a knee injury, and he fell just one block shy of matching his career-high. Drummond may be looking at an extended absence, and it's unclear when Joel Embiid (knee) will be able to return, so Bona is worth a speculative add in deep leagues for his shot-blocking upside.