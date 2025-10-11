Bona produced six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in 15 minutes of Friday's 128-98 preseason loss to the Magic.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out once again, Bona drew another start over Andre Drummond. Bona was a fantasy gem down the stretch of the 2024-25 regular season, and he appears to be the heavy favorite for the backup center role. And whenever Embiid is unable to play this season, Bona's upside could soar.