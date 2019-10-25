76ers' Al Horford: 16 points in opener
Horford collected 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 victory over the Celtics.
Horford was inefficient Wednesday, but his six three-point attempts are an indication of what kind of role he may play as a floor-spacer in the 76ers' offense. He'll see his rebounds increase in future games, though a reduction on the boards this season is possible due to the presence of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons in the starting five.
