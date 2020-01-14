76ers' Al Horford: Across-the-board production in loss

Horford posted 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 101-95 loss to the Pacers.

While Joel Embiid (finger) has been out for the past three games, Horford is averaging 14.3 points, which only represents a mild uptick from his rate for teh season (12.4 per game). Horford's game has never really been about big offensive usage though, and Embiid's absence has at least allowed the veteran's strong all-around contributions to shine through on a more consistent basis. In addition to reaching double figures in each of those last three games, Embiid has notched at least six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while drilling five three-pointers in total. That sort of floor makes Horford a clear must-start fantasy option in all season-long leagues while Embiid is likely sidelined into late January.