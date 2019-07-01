76ers' Al Horford: Agrees to four-year deal with 76ers

Horford and the 76ers came to terms Sunday on a four-year, $109 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In an unexpected move, Horford will go from one Eastern Conference contender to another after spending the last three years in Boston. He'll be an interesting fit alongside Joel Embiid, but both players are comfortable spacing the floor, and they'll form arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA. With Horford heading into his age-33 season, there's a chance the contract could have negative value in its final years, but the five-time All-Star should help keep the Sixers near the top of the conference, despite losing both J.J. Redick and Jimmy Butler.