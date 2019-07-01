76ers' Al Horford: Agrees to four-year deal with 76ers
Horford and the 76ers came to terms Sunday on a four-year, $109 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In an unexpected move, Horford will go from one Eastern Conference contender to another after spending the last three years in Boston. He'll be an interesting fit alongside Joel Embiid, but both players are comfortable spacing the floor, and they'll form arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA. With Horford heading into his age-33 season, there's a chance the contract could have negative value in its final years, but the five-time All-Star should help keep the Sixers near the top of the conference, despite losing both J.J. Redick and Jimmy Butler.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Expected to change teams•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Declines player option•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will be a priority for Celtics•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles on offense in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Solid stat line in loss•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...