76ers' Al Horford: Another strong showing

Horford collected 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 win over the Pistons.

Horford was extremely efficient while turning in a well-rounded stat line in the lopsided victory. He hasn't been much of a factor in lineups with both Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), the former having just returned following a five-game absence while the latter is rehabbing his injury. Nevertheless, with the league suspending play for the time being, Horford's recent hot streak has been halted for now.

