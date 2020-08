Horford is back in the starting five for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics.

After experimenting with benching Horford in favor of Matisse Thybulle, coach Brett Brown will go back to starting Horford. The veteran has struggled against Boston in the first two games, averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes.