76ers' Al Horford: Back in starting lineup
Horford will get the start at power forward in Monday's game against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Horford has played a reserve role in the 76ers' previous three games. It has been the first time he has come off the bench since his rookie season. While he has yet to come out of his slump, the 76ers have opted to put him back in the starting unit due to the absence of Ben Simmons (back). As a result, he figures to see a slightly increased workload.
