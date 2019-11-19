76ers' Al Horford: Balanced line Sunday
Horford posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.
Horford is third on the team in minutes across the past three games, and he continues to post well-rounded stats. He's on pace for his best scoring season (15.0 PPG) since 2015-16, and his 1.2 steals per game, if it sticks, would represent a career high. Horford is struggling from the field (44.4 percent) and charity stripe (62.1 percent), but it would be surprising to see those numbers remain so low throughout the entire campaign.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...