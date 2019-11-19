76ers' Al Horford: Balanced line Sunday

Horford posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Horford is third on the team in minutes across the past three games, and he continues to post well-rounded stats. He's on pace for his best scoring season (15.0 PPG) since 2015-16, and his 1.2 steals per game, if it sticks, would represent a career high. Horford is struggling from the field (44.4 percent) and charity stripe (62.1 percent), but it would be surprising to see those numbers remain so low throughout the entire campaign.