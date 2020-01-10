76ers' Al Horford: Balanced line Thursday

Horford posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Celtics.

The multi-time All-Star shifted to center with the absence of star teammate Joel Embiid (finger) and was instrumental, especially during the 76ers' game-changing 11-0 run in the third quarter, scoring five points and dishing an assist in that span. Embiid in the sidelines may be a blessing in disguise to rejuvenate the 33-year-old's numbers, which previously averaged 17 points in contests the former didn't play. Horford still has problems of his own (now just 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds through his last 12 matches), but his fellow big man's injury may offer him more space and freedom to get back on track.