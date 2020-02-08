76ers' Al Horford: Balanced line vs. Grizzlies
Horford accumulated 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 119-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Horford continues to shoot better at home, seeing a boost of 7.6 percent from the field, 4.6 percent from deep and a shocking 29.9 percent from the charity stripe. He's had plenty of peaks and valleys this season as well while getting adjusted to his new squad, but Horford has still posted a solid 26 performances with at least 30 fantasy points.
