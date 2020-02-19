76ers' Al Horford: Bench role expected to continue

Horford told reporters Wednesday that he expects to come off the bench moving forward, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

In the 76ers' last game before the break, coach Brett Brown moved Al Horford to the bench, which was the first time the big man came off the pine since his 2007-08 rookie campaign. Philadelphia was able to secure a 110-103 victory over the contending Clippers, which may be what's prompting the role switch to continue. It's unclear if Horford's workload will change dramatically, however. He saw 28 minutes against the Clippers, and he's averaging 30.9 minutes on the season.