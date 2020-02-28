76ers' Al Horford: Contributes across the board in win

Horford put up 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Knicks.

When Ben Simmons went down with a back issue, an opportunity arose for Horford to put some of his playmaking skills on display, and he answered the call. This was a gem of a stat line from the 33-year old, topped off by his nine dimes. Joel Embiid (shoulder sprain) was also out in this one, but fantasy owners will still hope that this type of performance wasn't a one-game fluke. The team is losing 8.2 assists per game in the absence of Simmons, so there's a chance the distributing duties get spread across multiple players. Horford's fantasy value is still sitting inside the top 75 in nine-category leagues, but he's fallen outside of the top 125 over the past month of play. Maybe this game will kickstart his value, and get him back on the right foot.