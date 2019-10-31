76ers' Al Horford: Double-double against T-wolves

Horford scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-95 win over the Timberwolves.

The veteran ended up dominating the glass on a night when both Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected after a third-quarter scuffle. It's Horford's first double-double of the year, but he's had a solid start to his Sixers tenure, averaging 14.0 points, 9.0 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks through four games.