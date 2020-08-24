Horford compiled 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics.

Horford battled his way to a double-double Sunday, although it was certainly far from spectacular. The 76ers were simply outplayed on both ends of the floor once again and will need to do some soul-searching this offseason. Horford is far from the player he once was and that is evident in his production. He was barely a top-70 player this season and given the rapid decline, he could fall even further in drafts next season.