76ers' Al Horford: Efficient stat line in Sunday's win

Horford had 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Hornets.

Horford did his damage inside the arc offensively, using his size and strength to dominate a Hornets team that couldn't stop him down low. He's moving very fluidly here in the early portion of the campaign, and Horford remains a well-rounded fantasy option even on nights when he doesn't play 30-plus minutes.