76ers' Al Horford: Ekes out double-double in Toronto

Horford scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-96 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran forward collected his second double-double of the year in the losing effort. Horford's production in his first season with the Sixers has been comparable to his three years with the Celtics, and the 33-year-old is fitting in nicely as the elder statesman alongside Philly's young stars.