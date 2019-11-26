76ers' Al Horford: Ekes out double-double in Toronto
Horford scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-96 loss to the Raptors.
The veteran forward collected his second double-double of the year in the losing effort. Horford's production in his first season with the Sixers has been comparable to his three years with the Celtics, and the 33-year-old is fitting in nicely as the elder statesman alongside Philly's young stars.
