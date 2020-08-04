Horford had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-130 victory over San Antonio.

Horford continues to come off the bench for the 76ers but found himself with an increased role Monday. Ben Simmons managed only 25 minutes before fouling out, resulting in Horford playing down the stretch. It would appear as though his playing time is typically going to be limited to around the 25-minute mark and that is going to limit what fantasy upside he had. He is still worth rostering but is a much better fit in a roto format as opposed to a points league.