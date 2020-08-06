Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said Thursday that Horford will play alongside Joel Embiid on a more regular basis after Ben Simmons (kneecap) was ruled out indefinitely, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. "If I had to tilt one way or another, I will pair them," Brown said of Horford and Embiid. "...We've played around in game planning and spitballed what this actually looks like now. If you made me weigh one area or the other, I would pair them."

The Horford-Embiid pairing hasn't worked out as the 76ers had hoped since they signed Horford to a four-year, $109 million last summer, prompting Brown to move Horford to the bench and shift Simmons from point guard to power forward during the first three games of the season restart in Orlando. With Simmons now sidelined for at least Friday's game against the Magic and likely additional contests to follow, the 76ers aren't left with many attractive alternatives to work alongside Embiid. Even if fit alongside Philly's star center continues to prove problematic from a real-life standpoint, Horford's fantasy outlook should improve, assuming he moves into a starting role and takes on a slight uptick in minutes sans Simmons. Through the Sixers' first three games in the NBA bubble, Horford averaged 7.0 points, 7.3 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.0 block in 28.3 minutes per game off the bench.