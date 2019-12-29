76ers' Al Horford: Fails to make impact
Horford chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Heat.
Horford posted the same seven points and four boards that he did in Friday's loss to the Magic, though at least he filled the stat sheet across the other categories against Orlando. Horford is still capable of filling up the box score on any given night. However, on a team with so many mouths to feed, sometimes the 33-year-old veteran becomes a bit of an afterthought offensively.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.