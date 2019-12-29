76ers' Al Horford: Fails to make impact

Horford chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Heat.

Horford posted the same seven points and four boards that he did in Friday's loss to the Magic, though at least he filled the stat sheet across the other categories against Orlando. Horford is still capable of filling up the box score on any given night. However, on a team with so many mouths to feed, sometimes the 33-year-old veteran becomes a bit of an afterthought offensively.