Horford posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage win over the Grizzlies.

Horford came off the bench during Friday's opening scrimmage, as coach Brett Brown gave Shake Milton the starting nod. Despite some inefficient shooting, Horford was able to contribute as a passer and defender. As of now, it appears Horford will be coming off the pine when the 76ers' season officially restarts Aug. 1 against the Pacers.