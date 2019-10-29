76ers' Al Horford: Four rejections in Monday's victory

Horford had five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 105-103 win over the Hawks.

Horford was quiet on the offensive end in comparison to Saturday's effort when Joel Embiid (ankle) was sidelined. With Embiid back in the lineup for this one, Horford focused his attention to the defensive side of the ball but still made his mark in every category. It's clear Horford will be asked to shoulder a larger load on nights that Embiid doesn't play, but regardless Horford remains a reliable and well-rounded statistical contributor.