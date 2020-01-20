76ers' Al Horford: Game-time decision Monday

Horford (hand) will be a game-time decision Monday against Brooklyn, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Horford's availability will come down to how his hand feels during pre-game warmups. With Joel Embiid (finger) and Norvel Pelle (undisclosed) already ruled out, if Horford were to miss the game, Mike Scott and Kyle O'Quinn would both be in line for expanded workloads.